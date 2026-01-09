Getty Images Sport
Aston Villa line up Conor Gallagher move as Unai Emery bids to strengthen shock title contenders in January
Emery hoping to sign an energetic midfielder this month
Gallagher has found playing time hard to come by in his second season with Los Colchoneros. Indeed, the 25-year-old has made 19 league appearances for Atletico this season, but just five of those have been from the outset. The former Blues man did, however, start the Supercopa semi-final defeat to Real Madrid, and despite a lack of regular minutes, still has a good relationship with head coach Simeone.
A Premier League return is on the cards for Gallagher this month, with Manchester United and Tottenham, who are both in the market for a central midfielder, linked with a move for the former Chelsea man. Emery is looking to add an energetic midfielder to his squad in the January window, and is a huge fan of the England international.
Villa would face competition for Gallagher
Villa are hoping to sign Gallagher on loan for the second half of the season in a deal that would include an obligation to buy. United supposedly put forward a similar proposal to Atletico over the summer, but were rebuffed by the Spanish side, who would consider offers of around £35m.
United are supposedly keeping tabs on Gallagher this month as the Premier League powerhouse look bolster their midfield. The Manchester giants were heavily linked with a move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba over the summer, however they failed to agree a fee with the Seagulls for the Cameroon international.
Baleba remains on United's central midfield wishlist, as does Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, while Gallagher remains a rumoured target.
However, Villa and United would face competition from Spurs for Gallagher as the injury-hit north London side consider their midfield options this month.
Elliott expected to leave Villa
The future of Harvey Elliott could have a bearing on any move for Gallagher. Elliott joined Villa on loan on deadline day in September with an obligation to buy should the young midfielder make a set number of appearances.
Emery, though, has already confirmed that Villa won't be making Elliott's move permanent, saying ahead of the Villans' Europa League tie with FC Basel: "We are speaking with him and about his situation. He is not here with us. First, my decision and also the situation. He is on loan playing with us, but he is not definitely adding to us with a permanent contract.
"Hopefully we can get the best for him and the best for us. I respect him as a player and as a person. He is training well, but we have one circumstance with him. Hopefully we can get a solution for him to try to play consistently and try to continue in his career with us or not."
Elliott has already played for both Liverpool and Villa this season, and FIFA rules stipulate that a player can only play for two teams in a single season, leaving the 22-year-old in limbo for the second half of the season.
Villa hoping to make it 2 wins from 2 at Spurs this season
Villa are looking to return to winning ways when they take on Tottenham in their FA Cup third round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. The Villans played out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in midweek, a result that means the Midlands side have won only one of their last three competitive matches.
However, Emery's side are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 competitive outings, winning 12 times in that run. Villa have already won at Spurs this season, as goals from Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia either side of half time cancelled out Rodrigo Bentancur's early opener in a 2-1 win in the capital.
