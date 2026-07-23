Aston Villa announce Alejandro Garnacho signing from Chelsea

The 22-year-old moves to Villa Park on a season-long loan agreement following a stint at Stamford Bridge that saw him struggle to find consistent form. Emery expressed his delight at the acquisition, stating on the club's official website: "We are delighted with Alejandro. He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy."

While the initial move is a loan, reports indicate that the deal includes an obligation to buy which could see the transfer become permanent if specific performance-related milestones are reached during the 2026-27 season.















