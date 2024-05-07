Aston Villa 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Aston Villa kits for the 2024-25 season.

Aston Villa announced a new long-term multi-million-pound kit deal with Adidas, ending their ties with UK-based sportswear brand Castore.

The partnership with Castore which was reportedly worth £3 million ($3.8 million), per year from the 2022-24 season, allegedly fell through after players complained about the jerseys retaining sweat and affecting their performance.

So, while moving away from the "wet look" shirts, the Villans are to celebrate their 150th anniversary in a new skin. The club's Egyptian co-owner Nassef Sawiris owning around seven per cent of Adidas also helped implement the trade.

GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz and co. will be wearing in the upcoming season.