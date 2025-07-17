Preston North End v Everton - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ashley Young offered shock Championship move as ex-Man Utd full-back looks for new club at age of 40

Ashley Young could be set for a surprise return to his boyhood club Watford, with the Championship side looking to re-sign the 40-year-old veteran. The former Manchester United and England star is a free agent after leaving Everton and wants to finish his career where it began. Watford have no concerns over his age or fitness, and talks are reportedly ongoing.

  • Watford consider re-signing 40-year-old Young
  • Veteran full-back left Everton after two-year spell
  • Young hopes to finish career at boyhood club
