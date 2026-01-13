Getty
Arsene Wenger receives offside law blow! UEFA & FA push back against 'radical' plans proposed by Arsenal legend
What has Wenger proposed?
Wenger has called for change to the current offside rule and wants to amend the rules so players are onside if any part of their body is in line with the last outfield defender. The former Arsenal man has claimed that the change would end marginal decisions and see more goals scored. He told beIN Sports: "It was in 1990 after the World Cup in Italy when there were no goals scored. We decided that there is no offside any more when you are on the same line of the defender. In case of doubt, the doubt benefits the striker. That means when there's a fraction, the striker did get the advantage. With VAR this advantage disappeared and for many people it's frustrating. That's why I proposed that as long as any part of your body is on the same line as the defender, you're not offside. We are experimenting with it now. In one year, the decision will be made, by the IFAB, not by me."
FA and UEFA oppose Wenger's plan
Wenger's idea has been the topic of much discussion and trials have taken place. FIFA president Gianni Infantino hinted recently the plan could get the green light but it seems that British FAs and UEFA hold a different view. According to The Times, the plans are thought to be "too drastic" and the fear is they would create "huge change." A compromise could be suggested which would see players deemed offside "if part of their torso is ahead of the defender, but their feet, legs and head would not be measured." This would be different to Wenger's approach that deems attackers to be onside unless there is clear daylight between them and the defender.
'Be careful not to ruin the game'
FIFA have been warned not to "ruin the game" by making radical changes such as those currently proposed by Wenger. A source told The Times: "Is anyone saying there are not enough goals in football? We have to be very careful not to ruin the game. We have not seen any data at all from the limited trials that have taken place of the daylight rule."
More tests for Wenger's Law?
There have also been calls for Wenger's Law to undergo further testing before any more discussions over its potential implementation take place. CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani told The Times: “They have done one test and I don’t think the results of that were great. If we want to change the offside rule, it needs to be thoroughly tested because it could significantly change a game in terms of tactics. Are teams just going to bunker down because they can’t play a high line? Or is it going to mean a lot more goals? Maybe I’m an old-school guy but you don’t want a striker popping six goals in the Manchester derby when previously three quarters of his body would have been offside. Let’s really study it before we make a decision."
What comes next?
FIFA want new trials of the Wenger Law to be authorised next month by the IFAB which could subsequently lead to the plan being implemented. British FAs and UEFA look set to oppose the plans as things stand, meaning it may not go ahead. Any proposal needs six votes to go through at the meeting, FIFA has four votes but the the British FAs all have one each.
