Arsene Wenger dismisses Jurgen Klopp criticism and hails success of 'real Club World Cup' ahead of mouthwatering final between Chelsea and PSG

Arsene Wenger has hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s fierce criticism of FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup, defending the expanded 32-team tournament as a resounding success. The former Arsenal boss, now FIFA’s global football development chief, hailed the competition’s positive reception ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster final between Chelsea and PSG in New Jersey.

Says clubs and fans fully support expanded global tournament

FIFA to improve conditions ahead of 2026 World Cup in the US