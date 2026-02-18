Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mariona Russo Arsenal GFXGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs OH Leuven: Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey goals get the job done as Gunners set up all-English Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea

Goals from Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey ensured Arsenal's safe passage through to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night, as the Gunners scrapped to a 3-1 victory at home to OH Leuven, and a 7-1 win on aggregate, in extremely challenging conditions. The rain and wind made this a difficult one for both sides but the quality of the European champions eventually shone through as they set up a clash in the last eight with London rivals Chelsea.

This game felt like a bit of a formality after Arsenal's dominant 4-0 win in Belgium last week but the scoreline seemed to free up Leuven, who were much better than in their disappointing display at home. Indeed, the visitors could've taken the lead after 20 minutes, too, when Laia Codina misjudged a long ball forward and Jada Conijnenberg was through on goal, but Daphne van Domselaar stood up tall to deny her.

When Arsenal took the lead a few minutes later, it felt like this would all be smooth sailing. Russo caught Lowiese Seynhaeve out at her near post with an early strike and it increased the Gunners lead on aggregate to a whopping 5-0. However, Leuven responded well and levelled the scores up just past the half hour mark when Sara Pusztai finished off a nice team move, albeit with a strike that perhaps Van Domselaar could've done better with.

The scores remained that way for a while, as both teams struggled to create much on a difficult surface in horrid weather. That was until Caitlin Foord, a menace all night for Leuven's defence, won a penalty just after the hour. Caldentey calmly slotted home from 12 yards and that set Arsenal up for an upbeat end to the match, with Russo and Foord both testing Seynhaeve before the England striker rounded off the scoring in the final minute of the 90, showcasing great footwork before rifling the ball into the bottom corner on the turn. It finished off a result that was beyond doubt before kick-off, but one which confirms that the Gunners will take on Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...

  • Smilla Holmberg Saar Janssen Arsenal Leuven Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    Perhaps could've done better with Leuven's goal but made a great save one-on-one to stop them taking the lead earlier on.

    Smilla Holmberg (7/10):

    One of Arsenal's liveliest players on a difficult night. Got up and down the right with great energy and was involved in some of their brightest moves.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

    Had a couple of iffy moments in the conditions but was generally solid and regularly came out on top in her duels.

    Laia Codina (6/10):

    Started a little sloppy and should've dealt better with the long ball that Conijnenberg almost scored from, but got better as the game progressed.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    A good all-round display in which her crossing really shone.

    • Advertisement

  • Midfield

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Persevered trying to dictate play and add quality in possession, producing some nice moments as a result. Took her penalty really well, too.

    Victoria Pelova (5/10):

    Wasn't poor but didn't really make her mark.

    Frida Maanum (6/10):

    Didn't get on the ball as much as others but worked really hard off it, which was important to Arsenal's play.

  • Alessia Russo Zenia Mertens Arsenal Leuven Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Chloe Kelly (5/10):

    Struggled to really get involved at all before going off on the hour. Conditions didn't help, with her receiving some particularly bad passes at times.

    Alessia Russo (8/10):

    Deserved her two goals and could've had another, were it not for a great save from Seynhaeve. Did well to catch the goalkeeper out with the opener and her second was so well taken.

    Caitlin Foord (7/10):

    Caused problems all night with her direct and positive play.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Subs & Manager

    Emily Fox (5/10):

    Couldn't quite pick up where Holmberg left off. Didn't do much wrong but couldn't get too involved.

    Kim Little (6/10):

    A tidy half an hour display from the captain, with plenty of quality in possession on show.

    Steph Catley (N/A):

    Replaced Codina for the final 15 minutes as Arsenal swapped both of their centre-backs.

    Leah Williamson (N/A):

    Another sub in the latter stages who helped see the game out.

    Taylor Hinds (N/A):

    Made her return from injury in the final few minutes.

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    Used her squad well here, given the scoreline. Rotated a little with her line-up and then utilised her subs to the maximum, giving out valuable minutes to returning players while resting others.

FA Cup
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
Bristol City WFC crest
Bristol City WFC
BRI
0