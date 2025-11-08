+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Justice for the Gunners! Ice-cold Alessia Russo comes up clutch after cruel Stina Blackstenius handball controversy

Alessia Russo's late goal kept Arsenal's Women's Super League title hopes alive in a controversy-riddled 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Alyssa Thompson gave the visitors the lead before Stina Blackstenius' strike was ruled out for a questionable handball. Russo then delivered the crucial equaliser before even more late drama, as Frida Maanum had her stoppage-time winner chalked off for offside.

The hosts started sluggishly, and shortly after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd hit the post, Alyssa Thompson gave Chelsea a ninth-minute lead when her curling shot looped into the corner after a piercing run. It was nearly 2-0 when goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar failed to hold Catarina Macario's shot, with the loose ball bouncing off the bar and away to safety. Arsenal finally got going from the 25-minute mark, but when they reached the final third, they were found wanting. 

The game's big talking point came in the 53rd minute when Blackstenius smashed home after a corner wasn't cleared, but the referee, Melissa Burgin, chalked it off for a handball, which appeared inconclusive. Just when it looked like the Gunners' toothless attack would prove their undoing, Russo swept home in the 87th minute for a deserved equaliser. An offside flag denied Maanum a stoppage-time winner but the result means Arsenal stayed within five points of the table-topping Blues, who extended their unbeaten WSL run to 33 games.

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (5/10):

    Was rooted to the spot for Chelsea's opener, which she could do nothing about, but was very fortunate not to concede another when Macario's shot nearly went through her, before bouncing off the bar. Had a better second half, though.

    Emily Fox (5/10):

    Was chasing shadows early on but wasn't really tested as the game progressed and Arsenal had the lion's share of the ball.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

    Her positioning was questionable for Chelsea's opener but came up with some important blocks on the flip side.

    Stephanie Catley (5/10):

    Had some uncomfortable moments but didn't do a huge amount wrong on the day.

    Katie McCabe (6/10):

    Had a bit of joy against Lucy Bronze when bombing forward but, equally, was struggling with the attack-minded Kaneryd. Booked for bringing down Bronze and was subbed on the hour mark.

    Midfield

    Beth Mead (4/10):

    The England international was fairly ineffective in the first half and other than a dangerous corner for their disallowed goal, offered precious little.

    Victoria Pelova (6/10):

    Like her team-mates, didn't do a great deal early on but grew into the contest as it progressed. In the end, was part of a dominant midfield.

    Mariona Caldentey (5/10):

    Struggled to make an impact inside the opening 20 minutes or so, and her usual crisp passing and quality abandoned her for long stretches.

    Caitlin Foord (7/10): 

    Seemed the most likely to provide a bit of magic to unlock Chelsea's defence thanks to her quick feet and directness.

    Attack

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Held up the ball well and brought others into the game but sometimes she wasn't on the same wavelength as her team-mates. After a fairly quiet afternoon, she took her goal well to earn her team a point.

    Stina Blackstenius (6/10):

    Was repeatedly flagged for being offside as she got the timings of her runs all wrong. Seemed to score a perfectly good goal but the referee had other ideas.

    Subs & Manager

    Taylor Hinds (7/10):

    Her side of the defence looked more solid when she came on as Arsenal dominated.

    Olivia Smith (8/10):

    Arsenal's returning record signing made an instant impact off the bench. It won't be long before she's back in the starting XI, such is her quality.

    Frida Maanum (7/10):

    Looked to have grabbed the winner but her goal was ruled out for offside, in another debatable moment. 

    Chloe Kelly (7/10):

    Her shooting was a bit wayward but posed a threat when introduced.

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (N/A):

    Was brought on late on.

    Renee Slegers (6/10):

    Will have been disappointed that her team didn't wake up until the second part of the first half. When they did emerge from their slumber, they didn't test Hampton nearly enough as their decision-making in Chelsea's box let them down. Her subs made a difference, though.

