Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad 2024-25Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal win Martin Zubimendi transfer race with £51m deal for Real Sociedad star 'virtually completed'

ArsenalM. ZubimendiTransfersReal SociedadLiverpoolManchester CityLaLigaPremier League

Arsenal are set to seal a deal for long-term target Martin Zubimendi, beating Liverpool and Manchester City to the Real Sociedad man's signature.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal to seal Zubimendi transfer
  • Beat Liverpool and Man City in transfer race
  • Partey and Jorginho set to leave in the summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱