'We have lost an incredible player' - Mikel Arteta delivers GRIM injury update on William Saliba & Jurrien Timber as Arsenal title defence takes hit

Despite the defensive crisis, Arteta appeared to downplay the possibility of dipping back into the transfer market to sign a replacement centre-back. While the club has been linked with several names, the manager emphasised that he expects the current group to step up and take collective responsibility for defensive lapses. Arsenal currently have Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ben White available, but the depth is being tested far earlier than the coaching staff would have liked.

When asked about potential recruitment, the Gunners said: "We conceded some poor goals the other day, some poor goals today, in the way we competed especially, but that’s a collective responsibility. We need to improve with the players that we have."

This stance comes even as reports suggested the Gunners had eyed a shock move for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, only to see their approach blocked by the arch-rivals.

Arsenal's Premier League title defence is set to begin at home against Coventry on August 21, and the prospect of starting without their first-choice defensive pairing is a major concern. Now, the focus turns to how Gabriel will anchor the defense alongside the club's other available options, including Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera.



