Getty
Arsenal step up interest in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper after sending scouts to watch loanee in Bundesliga action
Arsenal goalkeepers: Raya remains first choice
That would suggest that Kepa, who became the most expensive keeper in world football when joining Chelsea for £72 million ($97m) in 2018, may not be sticking around in north London for long. At 31 years of age, he will want to see more regular game time.
Kepa has made just two Carabao Cup appearances for Arsenal this term, having joined them for £5m ($7m) over the summer. Raya is very much first-choice in Mikel Arteta’s plans, with the Spaniard winning another Premier League Golden Glove last season.
- Getty
Is Kepa happy as back-up at Emirates Stadium?
Kepa has claimed that he is enjoying his time with the Gunners, despite finding minutes in short supply, with the club’s official website being told: “It’s been really good, really good. I’m really happy to be here and I feel I’m already adapting myself in the team. It’s such a nice group of people and that makes everything easier.
“There haven’t been any surprises really. How a changing room works is always quite similar. But what I would say is that the quality of people here – on and off the pitch – is really amazing.
“In the first month or so you have to settle into the surroundings, off the pitch as well if you have family, but I’m used to this. Also we have had a few new players this summer, so we can all share our thoughts on some of the new situations for us.
“There are some Spanish players that I know from the national team, and that’s really good, especially in the first week. I knew Kai [Havertz] as well; he’s been a big supporter for me. We chatted a lot during the summer. He was on holiday with Martin Odegaard so we had that time to chat and share our thoughts about things.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Transfer update: Arsenal interest in Ramaj confirmed
While Kepa is settled, reports in Germany claim that Arsenal are closely monitoring Ramaj. He is only 24 years of age, so could be a long-term option to fill the Gunners’ last line of defence. A collection of impressive performances have been put in for Heidenheim during the 2025-26 campaign.
A number of those have been delivered with scouts from England in attendance. It is claimed that Premier League heavyweights have been impressed with Ramaj’s shot-stopping ability and ball distribution.
Sport Bild correspondent Christian Falk has told the True or Not True segment of that publication’s podcast: “Yes, that’s true. Ramaj is on Arsenal’s list. The Heidenheim goalkeeper is actually only on loan from Dortmund, so they [Arsenal] would have to sit down with them.
“He came in February 2025 for over €5m from Ajax, has a contract until 2029, and yeah, at 24 he’s a good age. It would be more of a forward-looking option, but certainly an interesting club for Ramaj.”
- Getty
Big decisions: Transfer window choices in 2026
Ramaj has spoken of a desire to find somewhere that he can play on a regular basis in 2026, with Gregor Kobel still contracted to his parent employers in Dortmund. The former Germany U20 international has said: “One thing is certain for me: I have to continue to be on the pitch, get minutes under my belt and match practice. That’s why it’s clear to me that I’m not going to sit on the bench in Dortmund.”
He is under contract with BVB through to the summer of 2029, but those terms may not be honoured. Arsenal appear ready to test Dortmund’s resolve, with a potential bid being lined up, but they would be unable to offer Ramaj the opportunities he craves if Raya remains Arteta’s go-to option and Kepa sticks around at the Emirates. Some big decisions lie in store for 2026.
Advertisement