Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: That was lucky! TWO own goals give Gunners dramatic late win over Premier League strugglers as Viktor Gyokeres blanks again

Lucky Arsenal were let off the hook in dramatic style as they claimed a 2-1 win against Wolves thanks to two own goals from the Premier League's basement boys, with Yerson Mosquera heading what proved to be the winner past his own keeper Sam Johnstone deep into stoppage time at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's league leaders looked to have dropped two costly points when Mateus Mane glanced a header past David Raya with just seconds remaining to cancel out Arsenal's opener, which had come when Bukayo Saka's inswinging corner had struck the far post and gone in off the back of the unfortunate Johnstone.

But they somehow found a way to claim a crucial victory moments later when Saka's ball in from the right was flicked beyond the despairing Johnstone. It initially looked like substitute Gabriel Jesus, making his first Emirates appearance in just under a year, had got the decisive touch, but replays showed it was in fact Mosquera who got his head to the ball first and inadvertently deflected it into his own net.

It was a hugely fortunate moment for Arsenal, who were poor throughout, but they will take their bit of luck, with the win moving them five-points clear at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City, who play at Crystal Palace tomorrow.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Made one comfortable save in the first half to deny Hee-Chan. Swept up well and looked set for a clean sheet before Mane's late header.

    Ben White (N/A):

    Awful to see him limp of with a hamstring injury early on, just as he'd got himself back in the side.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Started off at centre-back, but ended up at right-back after White's injury. Comfortable night's work for the large part.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Back in the side after injury and looked quite sharp. Not tested too much until those final seconds.

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    Started out at left-back but shifted back into the centre after White's injury. Solid.

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    Replaced in the second half, neat and tidy but unable to make the sort of impact he did in midweek.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Set piece delivery was unusually poor. Put it a disappointing corner early on which set the tone for a frustrating night. Not at his best, but still probably the best player on the pitch.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    No real impact. Was often picking the ball up deep and never really looked like hurting Wolves.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Probably the pick of Arsenal's attackers, but that's no saying much. Put in one great ball in the first half that deserved better. It was his corner that led to the Johnstone own goal and his crossed that forced the eventual winner.

    Viktor Gyokeres (5/10):

    Just couldn't get into the game. Improved a bit after half-time, but Arsenal need more from him. Had one nice moment just before being replaced when he fired just wide.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    His best moment came seconds before he went off when  he drove into the box and curled an effort wide. Disappointing.

    Subs & Manager

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10):

    Replaced the injured Ben White in the first half. Decent enough showing. Looked to get forward when he could.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Added a bit more energy, but is passing was a bit off.

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Certainly improved Arsenal down the left flank.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Used the ball well having come on in midfield.

    Gabriel Jesus (7/10):

    On for the final 10 minutes. Got a great reception on his first Emirates appearance in nearly a year and was really lively. Not credited with the winner, but made a difference. 

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    Made five changes, but would have been hoping for far more from his side. In hindsight, starting White for the fourth time in a row did not look like a great decision.

