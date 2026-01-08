Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool: Eight touches?! Viktor Gyokeres goes AWOL as abject Gunners fail to take advantage of title rivals' slip-ups

A moment of confusion at the back saw Arsenal nearly fall behind midway through the first half. William Saliba tried to play an overhit pass from Conor Bradley back to David Raya, not realising his goalkeeper was rushing off his line. The ball ricocheted off Raya's foot and fell back to Bradley, who tried to lob the Spaniard but hit the bar.

Liverpool's appeals for a penalty were rejected when Jeremie Frimpong twisted his ankle in the box under pressure from former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Piero Hincapie as a relatively quiet first half petered out.

Another penalty appeal came and went on the other side of the break when Florian Wirtz went down under a challenge from Leandro Trossard, though this wasn't given on the pitch and was then cleared after a VAR check.

There was little to separate the two sides across the 90 minutes, though substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli brought saves out of Alisson in added time. That was as close as the hosts came to a goal and the match ended a disappointing draw.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...