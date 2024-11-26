Arsenal player ratings vs Sporting CP: Gabriel Magalhaes monsters Viktor Gyokeres while Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka teach Portugal's finest a Champions League lesson

Mikel Arteta's side struck five times in Lisbon while keeping Europe's hottest striker under wraps at the back

Arsenal bounced back from defeat last time out in the Champions League as they handed Sporting CP their first defeat of the campaign with a dominant 5-1 win on Tuesday.

Having lost to Inter on matchday four, the Gunners couldn't afford to drop anymore points as they look to secure a top-eight finish in the league phase, and they made a perfect start as Gabriel Martinelli latched onto Jurrien Timber's low cross to tap in after just seven minutes.

Mikel Arteta's side made all the running throughout the first half, and doubled their lead midway through the opening 45 minutes as Kai Havertz finished into an empty net after Bukayo Saka beat goalkeeper Franco Israel to Thomas Partey's pass over the top. Gabriel Magalhaes then made it three with the final touch before the break as he powered a close-range header home from a corner.

Sporting eventually sprang into life after half-time, and found the net within two minutes of the restart as Goncalo Inacio forced the ball home at the near post from a corner. However, their hopes of a comeback were extinguished just past the hour mark as Martin Odegaard was fouled by Ousmane Diomande inside the box and Saka converted the penalty.

Leandro Trossard added a late fifth after Mikel Merino's shot was parried into his path, as Arsenal put the rest of Europe on notice with a victory over one of the continent's most impressive teams so far this season.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Estadio Jose Alvalade...