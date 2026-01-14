+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Viktor Gyokeres answers his critics while Martin Zubimendi runs the show as Gunners take control of Carabao Cup semi-final

Arsenal took a big step towards the Carabao Cup final by edging past Chelsea 3-2 in this dramatic, all-London semi-final first leg, but Mikel Arteta's side will be left feeling they probably should have put the tie to bed having twice seen a two-goal lead pegged back at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi had the Gunners in control throughout this topsy-turvy contest, but a second-half brace from substitute Alejandro Garnacho ensured Chelsea have something still to play for at the Emirates in three weeks' time.

The Gunners were the dominant side for the majority of the game, and when Gyokeres struck from close range soon after half-time to add to White's early opener, they looked set to go on and seal a comfortable win.

But Garnacho pulled a goal back out of nothing and - after Zubimendi had scored a fine goal to restore Arsenal's two-goal advantage - the Argentine struck again to give some life to Chelsea ahead of the second leg and leave Arsenal with some regrets that they did not finish this tie at the first attempt.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Stamford Bridge...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):

    Made a couple of smart saves, including one from Estevao before the break. Was a bit weak for the corner that led to Chelsea's second.

    Ben White (8/10):

    Popped up with a vital goal early on, his first since April 2024, and put in the ball that led to Gyokeres adding the second. Good battle with the dangerous Neto.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    So close to scoring a wonderful goal when his curling effort just failed to pick out the top corner. 

    Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

    Excellent as always. Produced some superb headers to clear the danger. 

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Moved over to play left-back against Estevao. Got forward a lot and did leave some space behind him which Chelsea looked to exploit.

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (8/10):

    Fired one snap shot over the top and linked up well with Trossard at times. Got himself forward really well and scored a beautiful third goal.

    Declan Rice (8/10):

    Brilliant delivery to set up White's early goal. All-action display as always, was all over the pitch.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Brought some control to a pretty hectic encounter. Could have used the ball quicker on a couple of occasions. Went close with one powerful effort.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Another good battle with Cucurella, who dealt with him pretty well first half. Saka got on top in the second and was involved in the second and third goals.

    Viktor Gyokeres (8/10):

    Did well to work himself one shooting position in the first half when his effort was deflected wide. Came to life after the break, poacher's goal to make it 2-0 then set up Zubimendi for the third. Big night for him.

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    Some flashes of real quality, but couldn't find a finish from a couple of half-chances in the first half.

    Subs & Manager

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Saw one good chance blocked.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Looked certain to make it 4-1, but Sanchez somehow kept out his volley.

    Kai Havertz (N/A):

    On for the final 10 minutes. 

    Gabriel Jesus (N/A):

    No real impact having come on late.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    If anything, his attacking changes opened things up a bit too much.

