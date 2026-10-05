Arsenal winger Noni Madueke targeted by European giants after losing starting spot under Mikel Arteta

Despite arriving at the club with high expectations following a £48.5 million transfer from Chelsea last summer, Madueke has struggled to maintain a consistent spot in Arteta's preferred starting XI. In total, the winger has made 48 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions since his arrival, registering nine goals and four assists.

Last season, the winger managed 16 starts in the top flight, although his progress was hampered by a two-month layoff due to a knee injury. The competition for places has only intensified this year, with Arteta opting for different profiles in his attacking unit. This season, Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres are among the title-winning players who are yet to start a Premier League match.

To further bolster his attacking options, Arteta brought in Christos Tzolis, though the Greek international recently picked up a hamstring injury while on duty with his national team, with no clear timeline for his return. Meanwhile, the emergence of top young talent Max Dowman has only added to the intense battle for wide positions.