VIDEO: Laughing Noni Madueke ridiculed for missing open goal in England's win over Costa Rica
Winger errs in Orlando
The Three Lions breezed past their Central American opponents in Florida despite local thunderstorms delaying the kick-off by an hour. Declan Rice opened the scoring early on, before Jude Bellingham masterfully slipped Madueke through on goal during a dominant first-half display. However, after successfully rounding Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, the 24-year-old somehow struck the post with the goal gaping, prompting immediate reactions across social media.
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- Getty Images Sport
Social media reacts to miss
Further goals from Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins ultimately secured a comfortable win, but football fans on social media were quick to condemn the winger's relaxed attitude towards the blunder.
On X, @cooksbits wrote: "Hopefully that’s the last we see of him this World Cup. Does ANYONE think he should be there?"
Meanwhile, @marklamb2002 added: "Laughing and smiling about it send him back and get foden here such a washed player."
Another user, @click00001, stated: "The only reason why he’s in that squad is because he’s part of a premier league winning team. He contributed about 1 goal and 2 assists btw. I’d take out of form Palmer or Bowen over him without thinking twice."
Addressing his glaring first-half error after the final whistle, Madueke said: “I should have scored one. We definitely had a few chances, Morgz [Morgan Rogers] I think. But it will come. Better to miss them now than when the tournament starts."
He added: "I should’ve probably gone with my right foot. Obviously, it was happening quick. I should’ve scored it, but when the tournament comes, I will score them.”
- Getty Images Sport
Serious business looms large
Tuchel's squad will now fine-tune their tactical setups in an upcoming behind-closed-doors fixture against a team from Miami to award fringe players valuable minutes. The technical staff face several selection dilemmas following sharp individual performances from Bellingham and Gordon in Florida. England will then head to their base camp in Kansas City to finalise preparations before launching their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.