'Attitude is oozing out of him' - Arsenal's high-flying youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly told to 'wind his neck in' as Liverpool legend slams decision to mock Erling Haaland with celebration in Man City demolition

M. Lewis-SkellyErling HaalandArsenalManchester CityArsenal vs Manchester CityPremier League

Arsenal ace Myles Lewis-Skelly has been told to "wind his neck in" after mocking Erling Haaland's famous celebration in their rout of Manchester City.

  • Arsenal thrash Man City 5-1
  • Lewis-Skelly mocks Haaland
  • Told to "wind his neck in"
