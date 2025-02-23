Arsenal mocked over 'Alexander Isak loan' as Newcastle striker scores twice in two minutes against Nottingham Forest - 24 hours after blunt Gunners blanked in West Ham loss
Arsenal have been mocked with after seeing transfer target Alexander Isak score twice for Newcastle in two minutes against Nottingham Forest.
- Arsenal mocked over 'Isak loan'
- Gunners tried to sign Isak in January
- Newcastle star scored twice in two minutes against Forest