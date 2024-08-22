Arsenal FINALLY agree Mikel Merino deal as they strike agreement to sign midfielder for €38.5m from Real Sociedad

AFPSoham MukherjeeArsenal FINALLY agree Mikel Merino deal as they strike agreement to sign midfielder for €38.5m from Real SociedadM. MerinoArsenalReal SociedadTransfersPremier LeagueLaLigaArsenal have reportedly agreed to sign Mikel Merino with the Gunners striking an agreement to sign the midfielder for €38.5m from Real Sociedad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal on the verge of signing MerinoSpanish midfielder expected to sign a four-year dealEuro heroics led the Gunners to step up their pursuitArticle continues below