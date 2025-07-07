Arsenal made to sweat on Rodrygo transfer as PSG weigh up adding Real Madrid man to star-studded attack Rodrygo Paris Saint-Germain Transfers Real Madrid Arsenal

European Champions Paris Saint-Germain have joined Arsenal and Al-Nassr in the transfer race to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brazilian for a long time as they look to bolster their attack before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. However, they are now likely to be dragged into a bidding war for the winger.