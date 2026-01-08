'Our world has changed forever' - Arsenal star Kyra Cooney-Cross confirms mother's devastating 'rare and aggressive cancer' diagnosis as midfielder returns to Australia to support family

In an emotional post shared on social media, Cooney-Cross paid tribute to her mother, describing her as the driving force behind her successful career for both Arsenal and the Matildas.

"A few days ago, our world changed forever," Cooney-Cross wrote. "My amazing mum, Jess, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). It’s a rare and aggressive cancer, and there is no cure.

"My mum is my hero, my best friend, my everything and the person who has shaped every part of who I am. She is the reason I am where I am today, her strength, love, and belief in me has carried me through everything. Trying to put into words what she means to me feels impossible."

Cooney-Cross, who joined Arsenal from Swedish side Hammarby in 2023, admitted the family is still struggling to process the suddenness of the news.

"I’m now back in Australia to be with my mum, my sisters, and our family as we navigate what comes next. We are all still in shock and learning how to sit with the weight of this news."