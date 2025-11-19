Major concern for Arsenal as Kai Havertz injury relapse revealed by Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann

In October, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on Havertz's condition, telling reporters: "With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don’t know if it can be weeks, you never know because this is Kai and he’s a different specimen. We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back, and back for the long term as well, so it is very important to look after that knee. So far, he’s progressing pretty well."

Havertz has struggled for fitness throughout the year. He missed the last few months of the 2024-25 season with a hamstring injury. He took part in Arsenal's pre-season, but the knee issue then cropped up to send him back to the treatment room.