Arsenal hold concrete talks with Georgia Stanway as Lionesses star prepares to leave Bayern Munich and make WSL return

Stanway swapped Manchester City for Bayern in the summer of 2022, and to date she has played 106 times for the German giants, scored 26 goals, and won three Frauen Bundesliga titles. The 27-year-old, who has also enjoyed one DFB-Pokal Cup win and two Supercup triumphs, has, however, made up her mind that she will leave the Bavarian outfit this summer when her contract comes to an end. The midfielder said it was "incredibly difficult" to make this decision, that she owes a lot to Bayern, and she wants to end the season on a high.

In a statement over the weekend, she said: "I am incredibly grateful to Bayern for the past years and, thankfully, my time here isn't over yet. The decision to leave Munich and my team was incredibly difficult and definitely not easy for me. I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've also been able to develop enormously as a player and as a person. I will give everything for the club and its sporting success until my very last day, just as I have for the past three and a half years, and I want to say goodbye to the club and the fans at the end of the season with as many titles as possible."