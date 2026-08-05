Arsenal have finally made the breakthrough in their pursuit of Guimaraes, agreeing a £75 million fee for the 28-year-old, per talkSPORT. The Brazil international has been identified by Mikel Arteta as his primary target for the summer, with the Gunners manager eager to add elite quality to a midfield that dominated the Premier League last season. Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates for several months, and the deal represents a significant statement of intent from the north London club as they prepare for their title defence.

The move comes after personal terms were agreed between the player and the Gunners last month. Despite interest from across Europe in previous windows, Arsenal faced no real competition for his signature this summer, with rival clubs under the impression that the former Lyon star was destined for north London. Guimaraes, who is currently at a training camp in La Manga, is preparing to leave to undergo a medical examination.