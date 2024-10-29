Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 2024-25Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal make final decision on Gabriel Jesus' future after bold Palmeiras transfer approach

ArsenalG. JesusTransfersPalmeirasSerie APremier League

Arsenal have made a final decision on Gabriel Jesus' future after fielding an approach from his former club Palmeiras.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal reject Palmeiras' approach for Jesus
  • Brazilians were plotting an ambitious move
  • Jesus has fallen out of favour at Emirates Stadium
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below