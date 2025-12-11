Arsenal's worst fears confirmed! Mikel Arteta reveals extent of Cristhian Mosquera injury as Gunners' defensive crisis deepens

Arsenal opted to move Dutch full-back Jurrien Timber inside alongside Ecuador international Piero Hincapie against Aston Villa, but suffered a 2-1 defeat in that contest as their lead at the top of the Premier League table was cut to just two points.

Arteta shuffled his pack again in a Champions League clash with Club Brugge. Hincapie is still being asked to provide some form of leadership at the heart of Arsenal’s back four - as a recognised centre-half - but was joined in Belgium by Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard.

They helped to keep a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Brugge, with versatile Italian Riccardo Calafiori replacing Hincapie midway through the second half.

Arteta told reporters afterwards of the effort on show from his side: “It's a really positive evening and I think it's very difficult to win away from home in the Champions League. We've done it with a lot of absences, especially in the backline and even this morning we lost two players. I love the way the team reacted to that, collectively, individually, for example what Christian Norgaard has done just talks about how much better he makes all of us with his attitude, with his commitment in the manner that he prepares and is able to perform. So yeah, overall a really positive night.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!