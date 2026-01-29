Getty Images Sport
Arsenal eye stunning move to sign Barcelona full-back Ona Batlle as Gunners aim to take advantage of Catalan financial crisis
Batlle in love with Barcelona
Batlle began her career at Barcelona but after being unable to break into their first team, she moved to Madrid CFF in 2017. From there, she made the switch to Levante in 2018 before signing for Manchester United two years later. But after three years with the Women's Super League outfit, an opportunity to return to the Blaugrana proved too good a chance to turn down.
In 2023, she said: "I left with the mindset I could come back. For me, Barca has always been in my heart and it’s not easy to say no."
Since re-joining Barca, Batlle has made a big impression, helping them win Liga F twice, the Champions League once, and two Copa de la Reinas. But, it seems, this may be her last season at the club.
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal make their move
According to The Athletic, Arsenal are trying to sign Batlle but a deal has not yet been agreed. Discussions are ongoing over the Spain international, who can play on either side of defence. Batlle has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season but her days at the club may be numbered. This comes at a time when Barca, due to their financial constraints, may also risk losing star player Putellas as they reportedly don't have the funds to renew these deals. From Arsenal's perspective, McCabe is out of contract this summer, but Batlle is an inverted full-back, rather than an out-and-out left-back.Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Arsenal planning for future
After leading Arsenal to Champions League glory, Slegers took the next step to solidify her position with the Gunners by signing a deal until 2029 earlier in January. The 36-year-old became the club's interim coach in October 2024 before getting the role full-time in 2025. Incidentally, new deals like this could attract players, such as Batlle, to the club.
The Dutchwoman said: "From playing in the academy and being in the stands watching Arsenal win the Champions League in 2007, to living it with our players, staff and supporters last summer, I’m immensely proud to have shared this journey with Arsenal, a club that means so much to me and to so many people. I’m delighted to have signed a new contract here, as I believe we have so much to achieve together – this season and in the years to come. I’d like to show my gratitude to our supporters for the incredible backing you give us, whether it’s at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park or on the road. We hear it, we see it and we feel it every day."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Arsenal?
Before a possible Batlle signing takes place, Arsenal are looking forward to the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup final against Corinthians on Sunday. The Gunners have already guaranteed themselves at least £725,000 to make it to the showpiece event but Slegers is more interested in the trophy than the £1.67m winning check.
"We want to win a trophy," Slegers said. "That's what the players play for, so that will be on our minds on Sunday, that we're really close now. We're one game away from a trophy. What's important is that there's investments in so many ways in women's football so we can make more things possible. We can in all facets, development of young players, referees, coaching, everything. That's of course where money starts to play a role, so it's good that there's more and more money in the game."
Advertisement