Jonas Eidevall 2024
Richard Mills

'Simply not good enough' - Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall goes on tirade against 'amateurish behaviour' over WSL fixture scheduling

Arsenal WomenJ. EidevallChelsea FC WomenManchester United WomenWSLWomen's football

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says it is "simply not good enough" the way the Women's Super League has handled the rescheduling of matches.

  • Chelsea's WSL match with Man Utd postponed
  • Conflicted with Champions League tie with Real Madrid
  • Arsenal boss Eidevall says it's "not good enough"
