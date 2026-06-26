Arsenal prepare second Bruno Guimaraes bid after Newcastle shut down initial approach from Premier League champions

The north London side submitted an initial offer of £55 million for the 28-year-old, who has become the heartbeat of Eddie Howe’s side since arriving on Tyneside. However, Newcastle have made it clear they will do everything in their power to keep their captain, especially with the Brazilian under contract until June 2028.

Despite the resistance, the Gunners are not discouraged and have already signalled their intent to return with a second, improved bid, according to Globo. Arsenal boss Arteta is determined to add elite ball-retention and tactical composure to his squad as they prepare to defend their domestic crown. The interest is led by sporting director Andrea Berta, who has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder since the director's time at Atletico Madrid.



