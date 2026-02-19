Arsenal star Alessia Russo relishing 'unreal' prospect of facing Chelsea in UWCL quarter-finals

Arsenal secured their progression to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the evening, netting twice to book the Gunners' place in the next round.

The north London side dominated proceedings at Meadow Park, with Russo opening the scoring before Mariona Caldentey restored the lead from the penalty spot. Russo then added her second of the night to stifle any hopes of a Belgian comeback, setting up a quarter-final tie against their capital city rivals.

"So exciting and a team we are so familiar with," Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw. "When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter-finals, will be amazing."