rodrygo-1200Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Trouble for Arsenal?! Al-Nassr launch move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo in search for Cristiano Ronaldo support - but Gunners hold advantage in transfer pursuit

RodrygoAl Nassr FCTransfersArsenalReal Madrid

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are determined to sign Rodrygo as they look for support for Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack. The Saudi side are reportedly ready to offer a blank cheque to the Brazilian and have already approached the player's representatives. The 25-year-old, however, would prefer to move to the Premier League instead of heading to the Middle East.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Al-Nassr want Rodrygo
  • Arsenal remain favourites to sign Rodrygo
  • Ronaldo wants Rodrygo to join him at Al-Nassr
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱