Arne Slot in trouble! Liverpool boss set to be handed touchline ban after raging at referee during Fulham clash

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonArne Slot in trouble! Liverpool boss set to be handed touchline ban after raging at referee during Fulham clashLiverpool vs FulhamA. SlotLiverpoolFulhamPremier LeagueTottenhamLiverpool manager Arne Slot will serve a one-match touchline ban after picking up his third yellow card during the Fulham game.