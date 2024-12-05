Arne Slot receives apology from Amazon Prime over claim Liverpool manager went into referee's dressing room at half-time of thrilling Newcastle draw
Arne Slot has received an apology from Amazon Prime after presenter Dan Walker implied that the Liverpool boss tried to influence referee Andy Madley.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Prime Video's Dan Walker make Arne Slot claim
- Claims Slot went into the referees' dressing room
- Coach received apology for the mistaken claim