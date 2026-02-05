Getty/GOAL
Arne Slot excited to see 'very big talent' Jeremy Jacquet join Liverpool and praises Reds board for seeing off competition to sign Frenchman
Liverpool beat Premier League rivals to summer arrival
Liverpool officially confirmed the signing of Jacquet on a long-term contract following a high-stakes transfer battle on the final day of the winter window. The Reds committed to an initial fee of £55m, which could eventually rise to £60m with performance-related add-ons, making the Frenchman the most lucrative sale in the history of Rennes. In a significant victory for the Anfield recruitment team, the club successfully hijacked ongoing talks between Rennes and Chelsea, with the London club reportedly unwilling to match the total package put forward by the Merseyside giants.
The agreement contains a crucial stipulation that allows the 20-year-old to remain in Ligue 1 for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. This arrangement was a key condition for Rennes, who are currently sixth in the French top flight and pushing for European qualification. For Liverpool, the deal ensures they have secured one of Europe's most coveted defensive prospects before he joins the squad officially on 1st July 2026. Jacquet, a physically imposing defender, has already started 18 of league matches this season, missing two matches due to suspension.
- Getty Images Sport
Slot provides glowing verdict on new signing
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, ahead of a pivotal showdown with Manchester City, Slot offered an extensive verdict on his first major signing for the upcoming season. The head coach was eager to credit the club's board and sporting director, Richard Hughes, for navigating such a competitive market to land the young Frenchman.
"Very pleased, of course, because first of all, he is a very big talent - and maybe even more than 'only' a talent, but we speak about talent because of his age, of course," Slot told reporters. "Second of all, because we weren't the only ones interested in him. So another big compliment for the people that are working every single day, so hard, to sign players that we were able to sign such a big talent. It is another example of the model we are using at this club. Young, very talented players, sometimes at the start of their careers, sometimes already a few years in, but always players that are young and can improve us and help us for the short but definitely also for the long term. We've signed a lot of them recently and I've said many times that the mid-to-long-term future, but even the short-term future, of this club is in a very, very good place".
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Planning for the post-Van Dijk era
The acquisition of Jacquet is viewed as a cornerstone of Liverpool's strategic succession planning as they prepare for eventual shifts in their defensive hierarchy. Club captain Virgil van Dijk will turn 35 this summer, and while he remains in world-class form, Slot was candid about the need to build for the future. The Dutchman’s current contract runs until June 2027, but the club hierarchy is determined to avoid being caught short when the transition eventually takes place.
"Everything that is done is never from panic," Slot explained to the media. "It's always a long-term idea or something that is thought about for a long time and not by just one person, but by multiple persons. We are aware of the fact that Virgil won't play for this club for 10 more years. But he has one-and-a-half years left. He will be with us for that period and maybe even longer if he keeps staying as fit as he is now. But this club, we are not stupid, we do know that somewhere in the upcoming years there is life for this club without Virgil".
- AFP
Building a defensive dynasty at Anfield
Jacquet is the latest in a string of high-potential signings designed to keep Liverpool at the summit of global football. He joins a young defensive core that already includes 19-year-old Giovanni Leoni, who was signed last summer. Although Leoni has been sidelined with a serious ACL injury, he is expected to be fit by the time Jacquet arrives for pre-season.
The arrival of the Frenchman also provides vital insurance given the uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate. The current Liverpool centre-back has yet to agree to a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in June 2027. By securing Jacquet now, Liverpool have ensured their squad depth remains elite regardless of individual contract outcomes. With the recent recruitment of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz also paying dividends, Slot’s "forward-facing" project appears increasingly well-equipped to challenge for major honours in the years to come.
Advertisement