Argentina player ratings vs. Venezuela: Lionel Messi kept quiet as La Albiceleste settle for a draw in difficult conditions

Lionel Scaloni will likely be satisfied with a point as his side struggled through 90 minutes on a nearly unplayable pitch

Argentina will have few complaints after leaving Venezuela with a point. La Albiceleste spent most of the evening's affair engaged in a rather sloppy battle, Nicolas Otamendi's goal helping salvage a 1-1 draw.

A rain delay saw the fixture pushed back 30 minutes, and a waterlogged pitch seemed to suit the home side. Still, Argentina took the lead - albeit against the run of play - when Otamendi turned home from close range 13 minutes in.

Venezuela came close shortly before half time, when veteran striker Salomon Rondon's crafty volley was pushed away by reserve Albiceleste goalie Geronimo Rulli. Rondon's moment arrived though, rising past two defenders and heading past a sprawling Rulli in the 65th minute.

Lionel Messi seemed poised to score a second, but saw his effort denied by Rafael Romo after darting into the box late in the match. Manager Lionel Scaloni switched to a back five soon after, and will likely go home happy with a draw that keeps La Albiceleste very much in control of their own destiny in 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Estadio Monumental de Maturin...