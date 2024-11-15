Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Like if Argentina turned on Lionel Messi’ – Kylian Mbappe international retirement threat addressed amid ‘strange’ goings on in France squad that see Real Madrid superstar snubbed

K. MbappeFranceL. MessiWorld CupReal MadridUEFA Nations League A

The “strange” saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe and the France squad is, according to Louis Saha, “like if Argentina turned on Lionel Messi”.

  • World Cup winner searching for spark in Spain
  • Left out of successive squads by Deschamps
  • Talk of rift leading to international retirement
