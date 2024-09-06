Argentina player ratings vs Chile: Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister run the show in Lionel Messi's absence as La Albiceleste pick up World Cup Qualifying victory

La Albiceleste dominated the opposition, with Julian Alvarez putting on a Man of the Match performance

Argentina avoided a Copa America hangover in their first match since claiming the 2024 trophy, defeating Chile in World Cup Qualifying 3-0 Thursday night. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala sealed all three points in an emphatic victory.

Ahead of the contest, La Albiceleste, all the fans in attendance and those around the world watched as Argentina paid tribute and goodbye to legend Angel Di Maria. The dynamic winger announced his international retirement after winning Copa, and with his family by his side, he gave a emotional speech in front of a sold-out crowd, with flashlights from cell phones beaming from the stands and cheers echoing from around the ground.

The sentiment set the tone for the match, as La Albiceleste had more to play for than just points in 2026 World Cup Qualifying - they owed their friend, teammate and legend a performance to remember.

After a dynamic and contentious first 45 minutes, the two sides went into halftime scoreless. However, Lionel Scaloni's side came out of the break with intensity. Just three minutes into the second half, Mac Allister fired home to give them a 1-0 lead off an Alvarez assist.

The story of the final 45 wasn't the Liverpool midfielder, rather it was Alvarez, who energized the big stage. The Man City striker looked comfortable in a front-two, and his moment arrived in the 84th minute. He received the ball on the top of the box, hit a lovely turn and fired a rocket of an effort, with the ball going bar-down into the back of the net to double their lead late.

A third goal came in stoppage-time, with Roma star Paulo Dybala coming off the bench and launching a a strike into the back of the net.

With the victory, La Albiceleste stay atop the CONMEBOL standings in World Cup Qualifying, with 18 points out of 21. They hold a five-point lead over second place Uruguay, with Colombia trailing La Celeste by one point in third. La Albiceleste travel to Barranquilla, Colombia Tuesday to take on Los Cafeteros.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Estadio Mas Monumental.