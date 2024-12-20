Ange Postecoglou Tottenham GladiatorGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Are you not entertained?' - Ange Postecoglou predicts pundit meltdown over his 'lack of tactics' as Tottenham coach defends player mistakes in wild win vs Man Utd

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou predicted a pundit meltdown over his supposed lack of tactics, but has asked his critics: "Are you not entertained?"

  • Spurs into Carabao Cup semi-finals
  • Prevailed in seven-goal thriller with Red Devils
  • Australian coach will not change his ways
