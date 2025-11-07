Antony is undroppable! Real Betis coach refuses to 'rotate' Brazil star due to 'great form' after ex-Man Utd winger fires them to Europa League victory

Betis are quietly turning heads in Europe. Their 2-0 win over Lyon at La Cartuja kept them undefeated in the Europa League, placing them on eight points from four games and within touching distance of qualification.

If there is one player symbolising Betis’ European charge, it’s Antony. Once a divisive figure at United, the Brazilian winger has found redemption in Seville. In just seven La Liga appearances this season, he has scored four goals and registered one assist, adding vital contributions in the Europa League as well with two goals and an assist in three games.

Pellegrini has been clear: Antony’s current form makes him undroppable.

“He and Abde [Ezzalzouli] are in great form, that’s why we rotate them less,” the Betis boss explained. “The players have no problem playing on Thursdays and Sundays. They're both inspired and scoring goals. I'm happy with the team's performance, because we can change six or seven players and the team stays the same.”

Antony’s recent brace against Mallorca, including a long-range strike and a deft curler into the far corner, showcased the confidence that once defined his early Ajax days. Also, the fact that Antony missed majority of the pre-season training with Betis and yet is able to fit right in and perform at this level, provide more reasons why the Pellegrini considers him a vital component of the starting XI.