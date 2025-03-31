Antony Real Betis 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Antony leads wild Real Betis celebrations after starring in comeback derby victory over Sevilla - but manager Manuel Pellegrini demands more from Man Utd loanee

AntonyReal BetisReal Betis vs SevillaSevillaLaLigaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueM. Pellegrini

Antony took charge of Real Betis celebrations after playing a key role in the comeback derby victory over Sevilla, but Manuel Pellegrini demands more.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Real Betis edged out Sevilla 2-1
  • Antony was once again impressive
  • Was ecstatic after inspiring Betis to sixth consecutive league win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱