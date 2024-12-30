Antony's Man Utd escape route? Real Betis exploring possibility of taking £86m flop on loan in January

AFPRichie MillsAntony's Man Utd escape route? Real Betis exploring possibility of taking £86m flop on loan in JanuaryAntonyReal BetisManchester UnitedLaLigaTransfersPremier LeagueReal Betis are reportedly exploring avenues to try and bring Manchester United flop Antony to the club on loan in January.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAntony's Man Utd spell not gone to planLinked with January transfer exitReal Betis consider loan moveFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱