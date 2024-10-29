Antonio Conte in the same class as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti? Football's much-maligned moaner has revived Napoli with Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku

The irritable Italian rubs some people up the wrong way, but he's once again proving himself the master of making an instant impact at a club

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was asked ahead of Saturday's Serie A clash with Lecce whether he would watch Inter's meeting with Juventus the following evening. "I never watch rivals play," he claimed. However, after a 1-0 win at the Maradona that extended Napoli's lead at the summit of Serie A, Conte had unsurprisingly changed his tune.

"I will definitely watch the Derby d'Italia," he declared. "In fact, I will really enjoy it!" Conte didn't just enjoy the game between two of his former clubs, though - he effectively won it. After the teams ranked second and third in Serie A essentially took it in turns to expose the other's defensive frailties, an exhilarating encounter at San Siro finished 4-4, leaving the Partenopei four points clear of Inter at the top of the table, and five ahead of Juve.

As Alessandro Del Piero pointed out on Sky Sport Italia, the idea of Napoli challenging for the title under Conte was hardly outrageous, but the fact that they're in such a strong position going into Tuesday's meeting with AC Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza is astounding after such a calamitous start to the season...