'He is starting to understand' - Antonio Conte reveals why Rasmus Hojlund is thriving at Napoli after leaving Man Utd
Hojlund finds his shooting boots at Napoli
Hojlund was the standout performer as Napoli claimed a 2-0 Serie A victory away at Cremonese, with the forward scoring both goals in a confident and controlled display. The result came just days after Napoli lifted the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, ensuring momentum was maintained domestically after a setback against Udinese had briefly knocked them off the summit.
Hojlund’s brace underlined how quickly he has settled in Italy since leaving Manchester United on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old looked sharp throughout, leading the line with authority, stretching the Cremonese defence and coming close to completing a hat-trick as Napoli dictated proceedings for long spells.
Despite the convincing scoreline, the match was shaped by Napoli’s need to adapt. Injuries and absences forced tactical reshuffles, yet the system continued to create chances for Hojlund, whose movement and physical presence proved decisive. His growing influence has become a central talking point as Napoli look to consolidate their position near the top of the table.
Conte explains the upturn in Hojlund's form after Man Utd exit
Napoli head coach Conte was quick to highlight the striker’s development, while also offering a broader assessment of his team’s level. “Hojlund is a player who is very young, he’s still only 22 years old, and can improve a great deal,” Conte explained after the win.
“Since he first joined us, he has already progressed to become a dominant player in that role, because he’s starting to understand the right positions to take, how to defend the ball, when to come towards it or back off,” he added, pointing to the tactical growth that has fuelled Hojlund’s resurgence in front of goal.
Conte also underlined how important the striker is within his overall philosophy. “He is really well connected with the team. In my style of football, the strikers have a very important and special role in the overall approach, and he has huge margin for further improvement.” However, the coach struck a note of realism, stressing that Napoli are “not at the same level” as Juventus, Inter or AC Milan despite recent success.
Napoli hold obligation to sign Hojlund if they qualify for the UCL
Hojlund’s upturn in form is striking when viewed against his final months in England. At Manchester United, the Dane often appeared isolated, battling to adapt in a side lacking consistency and creative flow. In Naples, the structure around him has been clearer, allowing his strengths to come to the fore.
This season, he has already scored more goals for Napoli than he managed across the entirety of his previous campaign with the Red Devils in the Premier League. The contrast has fuelled discussion about whether the environment and tactical clarity in Serie A are better suited to his profile, especially under a coach renowned for developing physically dominant forwards.
There is also a contractual subplot as Hojlund’s loan includes an obligation for Napoli to sign him permanently if Champions League qualification is secured, adding extra significance to every goal he scores. With Napoli firmly in the hunt, his performances are not just rehabilitating his reputation but actively shaping the club’s medium-term planning.
Napoli facing massive test in January
Napoli face a demanding run of fixtures that will test both their depth and their credentials as they will take on Lazio, Inter Milan and Juventus in Serie A, and Chelsea in the Champions League. Conte has already warned that injuries and squad limitations remain an obstacle, making consistency crucial as the season progresses into the new year.
For Hojlund, the challenge is to maintain this level. Conte has been careful to emphasise patience and development over hype, but continued goals will inevitably strengthen calls for Napoli to accelerate plans for a permanent transfer. Each appearance further distances the striker from the struggles of his Manchester United spell.
Longer term, Hojlund’s resurgence raises questions about his trajectory at club and international level. At just 22, he appears to have rediscovered confidence and clarity in his game.
