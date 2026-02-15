Antonela Roccuzzo shows off giant Valentine's Day gift from Lionel Messi

Messi and Roccuzzo are childhood sweethearts and have been married for almost 10 years having tied the knot in Rosario, Argentina, in June 2017. And Roccuzzo is no longer considered just the wife of Messi but has since become the celebrity face of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Soare, the founder of the brand, first met Roccuzzo at a part for Victoria Beckham and calls her a modern woman.

"What makes Antonela compelling is the balance. She is a devoted mother, a great partner, and a person with integrity," Soare said.

And in an interview with ELLE, Roccuzzo gave some insight into the life of husband, Messi. Speaking on nutrition, diet and recovery, she said: "My husband has to always be on a diet because of what he does. We have to eat healthy. We don’t drink alcohol and we don’t smoke. We try to have everything organic. It all comes together, with the exercise, the nutrition, and the mental health - it’s a way of living."

