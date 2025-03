Robinson, Cardoso and Trusty all out of U.S. men's national team squad, replaced by Max Arfsten, Brian Gutiérrez and Jack McGlynn

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below USMNT makes roster changes ahead of Nations League semis

Robinson, Cardoso, Trusty are all out

Three players called up as replacements Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱