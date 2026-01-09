Why free-scoring Antoine Semenyo is a game-changer for Man City: £65m signing can emulate Riyad Mahrez & Raheem Sterling by easing burden on Erling Haaland - but it's goodbye Savinho!

City’s pursuit of Semenyo since early in the season had puzzled plenty of fans and pundits as Pep Guardiola’s side seemed pretty well stocked when it came to forward players. Jeremy Doku has won his coach and the fans over this season with increasingly decisive and spellbinding performances, while Rayan Cherki has provided his own dazzling moments.
Savinho was always an exciting option to bring off the bench even if his end product needed improving, while City had yet more wide options with Bernardo Silva and Oscar Bobb.
But Semenyo offers something those aforementioned players could not: a regular supply of goals that can ease the burden on Erling Haaland and make City more unpredictable.
Semenyo has the potential to be a game-changing signing for City, one who not only lifts their push for silverware this season but can change the team’s dynamic for years to come.