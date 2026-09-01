'It's a different level' - Anthony Gordon claims Premier League stars would struggle with La Liga demands after stunning Barcelona start

Speaking after the match, Gordon explained how the chaotic nature of English football contrasts sharply with Spain's technical rigour. "I’m not going to deny that the Premier League is incredibly intense," he said, as quoted by SPORT. "The rhythm is relentless, there are physical battles everywhere, long band kicks, corner kicks and a lot of contact. That’s why many English players believe it is the best league in the world. They’re used to that kind of chaos."

While acknowledging his fondness for England's top-flight division, he stressed that La Liga requires sharper focus. "I loved playing in the Premier League and it played a huge role in my development. But Spanish football demands a different level of tactical and technical intelligence," Gordon continued. "In England, sometimes intensity can cover up mistakes. You can miscontrol the ball and still recover by winning the next physical battle.

"Here, a bad first touch or a lack of concentration on your positioning can punish you immediately. The spaces are smaller, the decisions have to be faster and everything must be cleaner."