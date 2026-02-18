Anthony Gordon joins Harry Kane in exclusive Champions League club after latest Newcastle goals

Given Newcastle's patchy form throughout the 2025-26 season so far, Wednesday's trip to Azerbaijan was expected to be a somewhat tricky one as the Magpies looked to make a strong start to their knockout round play-off.

However, the first half turned out to be a complete procession for the visitors, who took the lead in the third minute when Gordon got his first of the night with a well-taken finish. Malick Thiaw soon headed in another to make it 2-0 before the hosts crumbled just before the half-hour mark.

Gordon confidently dispatched a 32nd-minute penalty and then ran clean through to finish mere moments later, taking the scoreline up to 4-0. Howe's side were then gifted another spot-kick, with Gordon again stepping up and finding the back of the net past beleaguered goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski.

After the break, Elvin Jafarquliyev pulled one back for Qarabag, before Jacob Murphy added the final goal of the evening as Newcastle ran out 6-1 winners.