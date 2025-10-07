Anthony Gordon compares Nick Woltemade to England 'quarterback' Harry Kane & explains how Newcastle's £69m frontman has positively impacted his game

Speaking ahead of England duty, Gordon couldn’t hide his admiration for his new team-mate and dropped a headline-grabbing comparison with Bayern Munich talisman Kane that’s sure to delight Newcastle fans.

"I think they do play a very similar style of football, in terms of they want to almost be the quarterback - they want to come in and create, they don't just want to finish the chances like a typical striker would do," he said. "For me, personally, I think it helps me - I think my style suits playing with that style of striker, because I can run off them. If defenders want to go and engage with them, I can run off the back, so I think it's really positive for me and I really enjoy it."